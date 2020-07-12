It is time again for Cardiff City fans to vote on if they approve of Neil Harris as their head coach.

It is now Week 4 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Neil Harris had got more popular as the Cardiff City head coach. 90% of fans who voted approve of Harris, up from 84% the previous week. This meant that 6% of fans disapprove of him, down from 11% the previous week. 4% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of Harris, staying the same as 4% last week. This means he had a net approval rate of +84, up from +73 the previous week.

It has been a terrible week for Cardiff City and Neil Harris. They didn’t get a single point this week despite playing two games. Last Tuesday, they lost a vital game against play-off chasing rivals Blackburn Rovers. Cardiff initially had the lead thanks to Will Vaulks but they were pegged back by Danny Graham. Cardiff would retake the lead through Robert Glatzel. Once again, Blackburn equalised, this time through Dominic Samuel. It was the Lancashire side who would go on to win when Adam Armstrong made the most of a mistake to score a winner. On Friday night, Cardiff would lose 2-0 to potential play-off opponent Fulham. Aleksandar Mitrovic scored from the spot to put them behind but Joshua Onomah confirmed the defeat.

