It is time again for Nottingham Forest fans to vote on if they approve of Sabri Lamouchi as their head coach.

It is now Week 4 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Sabri Lamouchi had got less popular as the Nottingham Forest head coach. 89% of fans who voted approve of Lamouchi, down from 92% the previous week. This meant that 11% of fans disapprove of him, up from 8% the previous week. 1% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of Lamouchi, going up from 0% last week. This means he had a net approval rate of +78, down from +84 the previous week.

This has been a bad week for Nottingham Forest and Sabri Lamouchi. They were only able to pick up a point in the two games they played this week. They lost 1-0 to potential play-off opponent Fulham on Tuesday night. The only goal of the game came from Harry Arter, but even Forest fans might admire the effort that beat them. They were only able to get a win in their follow-up match against Preston North End. They got the lead thanks to a penalty from Lewis Grabban but just ten minutes later, Preston had equalised through Jayden Stockley.

Do you approve or disapprove of Sabri Lamouchi as head coach of Nottingham Forest?