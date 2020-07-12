It is time again for Fulham fans to vote on if they approve of Scott Parker as their head coach.

It is now Week 4 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Scott Parker had got more popular as the Fulham head coach. 27% of fans who voted approve of Parker, up from 13% the previous week. This meant that 67% of fans disapprove of him, down from 78% the previous week. 5% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of Parker, going down from 9% last week. This means he had a net approval rate of -40, down from -65 the previous week.

It has been a fantastic week for Scott Parker and Fulham. They picked up six points during their last two games, giving them the best chance possible of being promoted. Last Tuesday, they were able to face potential play-off opponents Nottingham Forest. The only goal of the game just before the end of the first half when Harry Arter scored a fantastic goal to win the match for Fulham. They followed that up on Friday with a 2-0 win over another potential play-off opponent, Cardiff City. Aleksandar Mitrovic scored from the spot to open the scoring and the win was confirmed in the second half with a strike from Joshua Onomah.

Do you approve or disapprove of Scott Parker as Fulham head coach?