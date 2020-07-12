It is time again for Brentford fans to vote on if they approve of Thomas Frank as their head coach.

It is now Week 4 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Thomas Frank had stayed just as popular as the Brentford head coach. 97% of fans who voted approve of Frank, up from 96% the previous week. This meant that only 3% of fans disapprove of him, up from 1% the previous week. 0% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of Frank, going down from 2% last week. This means he had a net approval rate of +95, down from +96 the previous week.

It has been a fantastic week for Brentford and Thomas Frank. They were able to pick up the maximum six points available to them this week. Last Tuesday, they were able to come from behind to beat their London rivals Charlton Athletic. Macauley Bonne gave Charlton a shock lead after just eight minutes. However, Said Benrahma was able to equaliser thanks to a penalty and they would go on to win thanks to an Ethan Pinnock header. They would win again at the weekend as they beat play-off chasing Derby County 3-1. Ollie Watkins scored a tap-in after just three minutes but starlet Jason Knight was able to equalise for Derby. In the second half, Said Benrahma took control and scored a brace to give Brentford a big win.

Do you approve or disapprove of Thomas Frank as Brentford head coach?