It is time again for West Bromwich Albion fans to vote on if they approve of Slaven Bilic as their head coach.

It is now Week 4 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Slaven Bilic had become more popular as the West Bromwich Albion head coach. 90% of fans who voted approve of Bilic, up from 69% the previous week. This meant that only 7% of fans disapprove of him, down from 22% the previous week. 3% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of Bilic, going down from 9% last week. This means he had a net approval rate of +83, up from +47 the previous week.

It has been a good week for Slaven Bilic and West Bromwich Albion. In their two games over the last week, they picked up four points. Last Wednesday, they were able to pick up an impressive 2-0 win over play-off chasing Derby County. Grady Diangana scored after 11 minutes to give the Baggies the lead and Dara O’Shea headed in from a set-piece to confirm the win. They weren’t able to follow that up with a win against Blackburn Rovers who they drew 1-1 with. Filip Krovinovic gave West Brom the lead but Joe Rothwell equalised in the second half to make sure the West Midlands side could only get a point.

Do you approve or disapprove of Slaven Bilic as head coach of West Brom?