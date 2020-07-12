Bolton Wanderers have a ‘strong chance’ of signing Blackpool midfielder Jamie Devitt, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: There’s a lot of interest in Spearing. Probably get League One. Devitt a strong chance. https://t.co/YTYAK84lHq (@reluctantnicko)

The Trotters are in the process of bolstering their squad ahead of the next campaign. They have already landed striker Eoin Doyle but are in the hunt for more reinforcements.

Devitt, who is 29 years old, joined Blackpool last summer on a two-year deal but was loaned out to League Two side Bradford City this past season.

The midfielder started his career at Hull City and rose through the youth ranks at the East Yorkshire club. He made his first-team debut for the Tigers in a Championship fixture against Swansea City in August 2010.

Devitt went onto make 18 more appearances for Hull. He spent a lot of time out on loan from the KCOM Stadium with the likes of Darlington, Shrewsbury Town, Grimsby Town, Bradford City, Accrington Stanley and Rotherham where he gained plenty of first-team experience.

He was released by Hull when they were promoted to the Premier League in 2013 so joined Chesterfield on a free transfer. The Dublin-born man played eight times for the Spirerites before finishing the 2013/14 season on loan at Morecambe.

Devitt joined Morecambe on a permanent deal in 2014 and did well for the Shrimpers in his two years there before moving to Carlisle.

Bolton now see him as a potential summer recruit and his is a name to keep an eye on.

