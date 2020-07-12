Leeds United are a club poised perfectly for a promotion tilt at the Premier League. Ahead of today’s game against Swansea City, they are on top of the Sky Bet Championship on goal difference over West Brom and have a three-point cushion to the playoffs headed by Brentford. A win over the Swans would give them a six-point buffer with just nine points left to play for.

As they look at regaining that Premier League place for the first time in 16 years, thoughts turn to what the current squad needs in terms of replacements and upgrades in order to make a decent stab of it in the Premier League. As ever, there are many names being linked to the Whites.

Below are mini-resumes of four players being linked to a move to Elland Road.

Lucas Martinez Quarta (River Plate – value £19.2m): After an earlier reveal that Leeds United held an interest in him, Sport Witness add a little gloss to Leeds United links with 24-year-old defender Quarta. They add that their sources have informed them that River Plate values him as a £19.2m player. He is said to be closely followed by Leeds and is a player on their radar.



Joe Gelhardt (Wigan Athletic – value £1.1m): The Sun’s Alan Nixon says that Leeds United are one of a host of clubs holding an interest in Wigan’s starlet teen striker Joe Gelhardt. He’s made the breakthrough to the first team at the DW Stadium but the Latics will struggle to hold on to him with administration worries eating away at them.

Branimir Kalaica (Benfica B – value £600,000): The Mail Online’s David Kent brought news that Leeds were involved in a tussle with Celtic and Watford over Croatian Under-21 defender Kalaica. He’s rated by Benfica but has been gaining experience in their B set-up where he has featured in 87 games, scoring 3 goals and providing 1 assist. He’s said to be the type of ball-playing defender Marcelo Bielsa likes.

Charlie Allen (Linfield – value £300,000): Leeds United were ‘confirmed’ to have snapped up rising Linfield starlet Charlie Allen back in mid-May with the Covid-19 pandemic getting in the way of finalising the deal and getting it over the line. With restrictions easing, Leeds United are said to be ready to confirm and announce his capture according to Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey.

