Ben White has been nothing short of a revelation at Leeds United this season since arriving on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion. He arrived with doubts from some Leeds fans ringing in his ears that he wasn’t the replacement for Pontus Jansson. That soon stopped. Now Leeds United fans ears are ringing with who they’ll land to replace Ben White.

Leeds do need to pay serious thought about who they will bring in to replace him. He have played every minute of every Leeds United game this season and has shown that he has the poise and composure to really cope with the Championship. Added to that, he fits the Marcelo Bielsa system perfectly.

However, Bielsa has improved Ben White so much that he has developed him right out of the United’s price range. Such have been his displays for the West Yorkshire outfit, such is his potential that sides such as Liverpool and both Manchester outfits are said to be keeping eyes on the Poole-born youngster.

The Telegraph, in an article written by Mike McGrath, says that the Whites are actually looking at Brighton and Hove Albion for his replacement. They are also looking with intent and have a name in mind – Haydon Roberts.

18-year-old Roberts has shot up the ladder at the south coast club and is a regular for the Under-23s at Brighton. He’s featured in 14 Premier League 2 games for Brighton Under-23s this season. He’s also featured four times for the first-team in the EFL Trophy (3 games) and the EFL Cup (1 game) where he scored his first goal for the club.

However, Leeds United could see a big obstacle in their path in the shape of Derby County who are also said by The Telegraph to be interested in the up-and-coming youngster. The defensive frailties of the Rams, which counteract their attacking prowess have been clear for all to see. It is likely they view Roberts as one peg that could solve this problem.

In the end, it could come down to a battle between the two Championship heavyweights in a transfer tug-of-war with Brighton. If Leeds United do go on to get a promotion to the Premier League, money wouldn’t be the issue but, perhaps, limited exposure might be. Derby County might be able to offer Roberts more guarantees of regular first-team football.

Either way, the interest from Derby County would be a challenge and an obstacle that Leeds United would need to overcome if they see Haydon Roberts as Ben White’s successor.

Where would Haydon Roberts be best suited next season?