Ex-Barnsley and Hearts boss Daniel Stendel has emerged as a candidate for German side SV Meppen, according to a report by the Scottish Sun.

The German is ‘understood’ to be on the radar of the third division outfit.

Stendel, who is 46 years old, is available after parting company with Hearts last month.

The ex-Hamburg and St. Pauli striker spent a year of playing career at SV Meppen and could now return there as manager.

Stendel started out as a manager at Hannover 96 and spent a year with them in the Bundesliga before moving to England in June 2018 to join Barnsley.

He signed a two-year deal at Oakwell and guided the Tykes to promotion from League One in his first season at the club. He was a popular figure at the Yorkshire side but was sacked last October after nine games without a win.

Stendel took two months out of the game before Hearts handed him a route back into the dugout. He won five games out of 17 with the Edinburgh side but they were relegated to the Scottish Championship after the conclusion of their season.

He will now be weighing up his next move and a return to Germany could be tempting for him.

SV Meppen finished 7th in the 3. Liga this past campaign and getting Stendel as their manager would be an impressive appointment.

