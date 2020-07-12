Lyle Taylor is a free agent and after his goal exploits last season in League One, plus his Championship returns from this season, he will be a wanted man. Indeed, West Bromwich Albion have been linked with him by some in the Press but Sun reporter Alan Nixon says that there is confirmed interest elsewhere (tweet – below).

Forest. Want Lyle Taylor. Free. Talks have begun. Keen on him for either division. Not done yet but ideal for what Lamouchi wants. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 12, 2020

Taylor, famously this season, refused to play a part in Charlton’s run-in to the season end after football restarted. He did this to protect himself against any potential injury that would ruin a big move for him.

Since arriving at Charlton early in the summer 2018 transfer window, Taylor has put away 32 league goals and provided 12 league assists in 63 league appearances for the club. These are split into 11 goals/one assist this season and 21 goals/11 assists last season. That sort of threat and firepower is what interested sides would look at as they entertain bids for the talented forward.

Sabri Lamouchi’s Forest are currently in 5th place and look set for a playoff place as they eye Premier League promotion. Their one sin this season, a sin that has cost them, is inconsistency. A lot of that is to do with leakiness at the back; they have the goal threat of Lewis Grabban and Joe Lolley up front.

Bringing in Lyle Taylor would add to that goal threat and give Forest two out-and-out strikers in Grabban and Taylor. It seems like a sensible move to make. With the face that “talks have begun”, according to Nixon, this is certainly a watch-and-wait situation.

Would Lyle Taylor really be a decent fit at Forest?