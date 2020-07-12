Grant McCann has refused to be drawn on his future as Hull City manager.

When asked whether he fears for his job after the Tigers’ 1-0 defeat to Millwall yesterday has simply replied “no comment”, in an interview with BBC Radio Humberside (see tweet below for interview).

Twitter: LISTEN: @HullCity head coach Grant McCann gives his reaction to @bbcburnsy after the 1-0 home loss to Millwall.… https://t.co/BG4qMbH9r7 (@HumbersideSport)

Hull have won once in 17 games and are in serious danger of dropping into League One for the first time in 15 years.

The pressure is mounting on McCann with three games left of the season.

When asked whether he was worried about his future, the ex-Peterborough United and Doncaster Rovers boss said: “I’ve said this to you before and I’ll say it you again, in football everybody’s got a lot of opinions, of course they have and their entitled to them and you’re entitled to yours. All I’ve got to do is focus on my job here and I will do that. We’ll try and get this group to stay up. Everyone’s doing all they can, my staff and the players are working hard.”

Hull take on Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium on Tuesday followed by Luton Town on Saturday, two games which will no doubt determine who stays up in the Championship.

The Tigers then travel to Play-Off chasing Cardiff City on the final day of the campaign.

The big question should the Yorkshire side have parted company with McCann earlier? Relegation rivals such as Luton and Middlesbrough did do and have seen an upturn in results.

Should Hull have sacked McCann before lockdown?