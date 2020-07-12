Brentford are looking to sign free agent Diallang Jaiyesimi, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

The winger is a free agent having been released by Norwich City and is not short of options.

He is also wanted by Swindon Town after spending last season on loan at the County Ground. However, the newly-promoted League One side will have to face competition from Thomas Frank’s Brentford for his signature.

Jaiyesimi, who is 22 years old, scored four goals in 22 games last season for Richie Wellens’ side to help them gain promotion from League Two.

He started his career on the books at non-league side Dulwich Hamlet and went onto make five appearances for their first-team before Norwich snapped him up in January 2016.

The London-born man has since played three times for the Canaries’ first-team, as well being regular for their youth sides.

He got his first taste of regular senior football on loan at Grimsby Town during the 2017/18 season and played 34 games for the Mariners in all competitions.

Jaiyesimi then spent time on loan at Yeovil Town the season after and scored twice in 11 matches for the Glovers. He then moved to Swindon last summer.

Brentford are going for promotion to the Premier League but that hasn’t stopped them identifying possible summer transfer targets. The Bees have also been linked with Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis, as reported by The72.



