Nottingham Forest want to sign striker Lyle Taylor, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Forest. Want Lyle Taylor. Free. Talks have begun. Keen on him for either division. Not done yet but ideal for what Lamouchi wants. (@reluctantnicko)

He is out of contract at fellow Championship side Charlton Athletic and has begun talks over a potential summer move to the City Ground.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side are in the race for promotion to the Premier League and are interested in him for whatever division they are in next season.

Taylor, who is 30 years old, has been prolific for Charlton since his move there from AFC Wimbledon in June 2018, scoring 25 goals in all competitions last season to help them gain promotion from League One.

The Monserrat international has managed 11 goals in this campaign but has now played his last game for Lee Bowyer’s side.

Taylor is a well-travelled footballer and has played for various clubs in the past such as AFC Bournemouth, Falkirk, Sheffield United, Partick Thistle and Scunthorpe United.

His next move is the biggest of his career, hence why he was unwilling to risk getting injured playing for Charlton for the rest of this season.

Taylor has been linked with a variety of different clubs over the past couple of months and is not short of options. Can Nottingham Forest win the race for his signature?

