Portsmouth will be in the hunt for some central defenders to replace Christian Burgess, who has left the club. Here are five they could target this summer-

Bailey Wright- The Australian international has been released by Bristol City and Pompey should swoop in ahead of Sunderland, where he spent the second-half of the past season on loan, and bring him to Fratton Park for the next campaign.

Ben Heneghan- He has spent the past two seasons on loan in League One at Blackpool and has impressed for the Tangerines. The 26-year-old is now a free agent after leaving Sheffield United at the end of his contract there and will be weighing up his next move.

Tom Clarke- The experienced centre-back is available on a free after parting company with Preston North End after seven years at Deepdale. He made over 200 appearances for the Lancashire side and helped them gain promotion to the Championship five years ago.

Donervon Daniels- The ex-West Bromwich Albion, Wigan Athletic and Doncaster Rovers man has been released by Luton Town after just a year at Kenilworth Road. He will be looking for another opportunity and is a player for Portsmouth to consider as they scour the market for defensive reinforcements.

Sean Raggett- He spent the last campaign on loan with Kenny Jackett’s side and helped them get to the Play-Offs. His current contract at parent club Norwich City expires this summer. However, the Canaries hold an option to extend his stay at Carrow Road by a further 12 months, as covered by The72.



