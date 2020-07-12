Leeds United and Southampton are interested in Wigan Athletic attacker Joe Gelhardt, as per a report by The Sun.

The young striker is a man in-demand this summer and is also being linked with Celtic, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

Wigan are eager to offload players to slash their wage bill. Their midfielder Jenser Weir is moving to Brighton and Hove Albion, as covered by The72.

However, Paul Cook’s side may also sell youngsters like Gelhardt and Kyle Joseph, as well first-team players like David Marshall, Cedric Kipre, Sam Morsy and Antonee Robinson.

Gelhardt, who is 18 years old, is highly-rated by the Latics and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

The Liverpool-born forward joined the Latics’ academy at the age of 10 and has since risen up through their ranks, being a key player at all youth levels. Gelhardt has also represented England at U16, U17 and most recently U18 level.

He signed his first scholarship contract with the North-West side in November 2017 which was then made into a professional deal in August 2018 until 2021. He was handed his Wigan debut in the same month in a League Cup tie against Rotherham United at home.

Gelhardt has since made numerous cameo appearances and scored his first senior goal for Cook’s men against Hull City at the KCOM Stadium in September last year to earn his side a point.

Wigan could be resigned to losing him this summer, with Southampton and Leeds potentially interested in a move.

