Bradford City announced the arrival of their first summer capture earlier today with utility man Levi Sutton joining the Bantams from Scunthorpe United. Now the Telegraph and Argus say that another couple of players are in the Bantams sights.

Bradford’s City’s campaign in League Two last season must have been frustrating for their fans to endure. Wracked with a lack of consistency, these fans had to suffer seeing Eoin Doyle loaned out and smashing them in for Swindon and James Vaughan starring on loan at Tranmere.

They weren’t abjectly bad; they were always there or thereabouts – they just weren’t able to put a decent enough run together. Ebbing and flowing as it did, their fortunes saw them end the curtailed season in 9th place in the League Two table.

Whilst Sutton has been confirmed, the T&A says that City are looking to bring two more into Valley Parade. This duo is named as former Wolves midfielder Elliot Watt and an old Bantam in Billy Clarke.

Eliott Watt: 20-year-old Watt started out in football at Preston North End, leaving the Lilywhites Under-18s to sign on at Wolves, graduating to their Uner23s at the start of 2018. The three-cap Scotland Under-21 international made just one appearance for Wolves – an EFL Cup appearance in later August 2018. He has featured heavily for Wolves Under-18 (30 games/3 goals/2 assists) and Wolves Under-23s (48 games/2 goals/7 assists)

Billy Clarke: 32-year-old attacking midfielder Clarke started out his journey in English football with Ipswich Town in 2005. He has gone on to feature for an astonishing 13 other clubs, including a loan spell in Scotland with Falkirk. He was last on the books at Grimsby who picked him up from Plymouth on a free transfer in early January of this year. Before moving to North Eat Lincolnshire, Clarke was on the books at Plymouth. This season, Clarke has made 22 appearances, scoring 2 goals and making 4 assists.

