Just short of three weeks ago, reports began to circulate that Leeds United were interested in bringing in Norwich’s Spanish playmaker Emiliano Buendia. Now that Norwich’s relegation from the Premier League is confirmed, the Whites should exploit their misery and nip in and land the talented young Argentinian.

Relegation from the Premier League always has players evaluating whether they are willing to accept the relegation and play lower-tier football. Some do, some don’t want to. Those who are established internationals want to leave, as do those who have come in from top clubs – either on the continent or these shores.

Another potential fly in the ointment could be the 50% wage drop mandated to happen for next season. News of this, and confirmation of this 50% wage cut, came via The Sun’s Charlie Wyett five days ago. Tot all of this up and you might see why a talented player like Buendia might be reluctant to give it una vez más in the Sky Bet Championship.

23-year-old Buendia has certainly caught the eye in Norwich’s doomed first season back in the Premier League. He’s featured in 34 games for the Canaries scoring 1 goal and providing 7 assists. OK, it’s far removed from the 8 goals/12 assist Sky Bet Championship campaign but it proved he could operate at a higher level.

As this image from Smarterscout shows, Buendia is disciplined down the right flank, performing the bulk of his actions in the attacking third of the field. the bulk of his output is a mix of short (blue) and medium (green) passes. His shots (white) tend to be central to the goal and he rarely makes touches in the opposition box.

The thing is with Buendia, there is a certain ‘craft’ and ‘guile’ about him. In some ways, it is similar to that skill-set that Pablo Hernandez has, if not as polished. He’d not be a right-wing for Leeds United, not under Marcelo Bielsa – that’s sewn up by Helder Costa.

However, you could see him being reinvented and deployed in a more central, playmaker role. Bielsa has been protecting Hernandez as this season runs to its conclusion and, as skilled as he is, you cannot see him having the gas for a full-on Premier League campaign.

Whatever the reasoning, whatever the logic applied and thinking done, Leeds United must do one thing.

Take advantage of Norwich’s misery and relegation and bring in Emiliano Buendia.

Is Emiliano Buendia good enough for Leeds United?