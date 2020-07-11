Brentford continue to steamroller all before them in the Sky Bet Championship since the restart of second-tier football. The latest to fall under their wheels are Derby County as the Bees look to make it difficult for the sides above then, West Brom and Leeds United.

They continue to score, they continue to win and Said Benrahma continues to stand out as a star in an already glittering sky. In a series of constants, Chelsea fans continue to laud him on Twitter, imploring the Blues to march in and snap him up.

There’s already said to be heavy interest in the Algerian, this initial interest being promoted by the following tweet:

It is said that a move for Benrahma will cost Frank Lampard’s outfit a cool £22.5million. This would represent a transfer profit of £21million for the flying wing who joined the London club for a rather paltry £1.5million in July 2018.

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images Sport

Of course, Chelsea interest in Benrahma boils down to two main elements: goals and assists. Ahead of today’s victory at Derby County, he had scored 26 goals and provided 26 assists in just 84 appearances for the club. Today, he added a further two more to that total in a 3-1 Brentford win at Pride Park.

That brace made it 17 goals and 9 assists for the Algerian this season. It was also a brace that brought Chelsea fans back onto Twitter in a combination of individual adulation and pleadings for their side to get a deal done.

Here is a collection things that these Blues fans are saying.

Where will Said Benrahma be playing his football next season?

Brentford.

Chelsea.