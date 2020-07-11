Brentford continue to steamroller all before them in the Sky Bet Championship since the restart of second-tier football. The latest to fall under their wheels are Derby County as the Bees look to make it difficult for the sides above then, West Brom and Leeds United.

They continue to score, they continue to win and Said Benrahma continues to stand out as a star in an already glittering sky. In a series of constants, Chelsea fans continue to laud him on Twitter, imploring the Blues to march in and snap him up.

There’s already said to be heavy interest in the Algerian, this initial interest being promoted by the following tweet:

#Chelsea have entered into talks with Said #Benrahma's representatives. Chelsea have formally expressed an interest in the player to Brentford. Leicester and Arsenal interested. — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) June 15, 2020

It is said that a move for Benrahma will cost Frank Lampard’s outfit a cool £22.5million. This would represent a transfer profit of £21million for the flying wing who joined the London club for a rather paltry £1.5million in July 2018.

Of course, Chelsea interest in Benrahma boils down to two main elements: goals and assists. Ahead of today’s victory at Derby County, he had scored 26 goals and provided 26 assists in just 84 appearances for the club. Today, he added a further two more to that total in a 3-1 Brentford win at Pride Park.

That brace made it 17 goals and 9 assists for the Algerian this season. It was also a brace that brought Chelsea fans back onto Twitter in a combination of individual adulation and pleadings for their side to get a deal done.

Here is a collection things that these Blues fans are saying.

Benrahma to Chelsea must happen! pic.twitter.com/XBkLWvOvNI — Vicky too much money 💵💸💰 (@VickyShegzy) July 11, 2020

Benrahma is too good for the championship🙄stating the obvious — Mr.Chelsea🇺🇸 (@IbraheemJr19) July 11, 2020

Benrahma will be a good addition to the current Chelsea squad…that guy is a baller — blue soldier (@onifadeademol10) July 11, 2020

Benrahma with a beautiful goal again @ChelseaFC over to you #CFC 🔵 — Chelsea maniac💙💙🇰🇪 (@CFC_Stan) July 11, 2020

If chelsea don’t sign benrahma then we riot — Gifted (@transferpolicy7) July 11, 2020

Benrahma scoring for fun …. #Chelsea should grab him before others notice him — Professor (@obaloluwa_david) July 11, 2020

It’s really looking like the Saïd Benrahma must be a ‘must buy’……. the guy is damn good. #CFC — Kelso (@knw_kelvin) July 11, 2020

If @ChelseaFc don't buy this amazing Said Benrahma guy this season, I'm pretty sure I'm going to be depressed for sure, cos i can't stand to watch this guy play for another team that isn't #CFC — Williams Amobi (@williamsamobi) July 11, 2020

Benrahma looks a proper player. People will obviously go on about being in the championship etc. Just remember Drogba was playing for Guingamp aged 25 and Lampard was still at West Ham at Benrahma's age. More recently Mahrez didn't become good until he was 24 either. — 😎 (@TheFamousCFC_V1) July 11, 2020

Säid Benrahma with another goal for the match. At this point I am ashamed to do anymore propaganda for him. Simply pack Willian’s bag and get me Benrahma. He is on a different level this man. pic.twitter.com/j85Go0XVcx — TheOtherSideOfTheCoin (@TOSOTC_CFC) July 11, 2020

Where will Said Benrahma be playing his football next season?