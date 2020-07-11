According to news from the Bradford City official website, the Bantams have started their summer transfer ball rolling with the capture of Scunthorpe right-back Levi Sutton.

Sutton came up through the ranks at The Iron after signing from local amateur side Bottesford Town. He spent time out on loan from Glanford Park first at North Ferriby United (Nov-2016 to Jan-2017) and then at Harrogate Town (Aug-2018 to Oct-2018).

He has also managed to also make a name for himself at Scunthorpe in the Iron’s first-team set-up. He featured for North Lincolnshire outfit 68 times (1 goal/3 assists), 42 of these games coming in League One and 16 in this season’s League Two campaign.

Sutton becomes City’s first signing ahead of the 2020/21 season and it is one that sees player Sutton link up with former boss McCall. This prompted McCall to say:

“I worked with Levi at Scunthorpe and was really surprised when I saw he had been released. I know they had made him an offer, prior to COVID-19. He is a whole-hearted and totally committed lad with a real desire to be a footballer, which we want. There is a little edge to him and I know he will give everything he has got, as well as being able to play in a number of positions.”

This is something that defender-cum-midfielder Sutton echoes in his words carried on the club website. Sutton added:

“I am delighted to be here. I am looking forward to hopefully being a part of a successful team, which I feel we will be. This is a massive club which should not be in League Two. I will give 110% while here and cannot wait to hopefully be playing soon, in front of all our supporters.”

It will be a summer of rebuilding and it seems that Levi Sutton is one of the foundation stones for the work ahead.

Will Bradford City gain promotion from League Two next season?