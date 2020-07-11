According to Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson, Sheffield Wednesday are involved in talks with Premier League giants Manchester City in an attempt to sign rated Under-23 midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

Reports #SWFC want to sign young Man City midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru are true. Understand talks have taken place and the Owls are close to agreeing a deal. @LiveSwfc https://t.co/yvNglKNbm1 — Dom Howson (@domhowson) July 11, 2020

Howson says that the Owls “have held talks” with Manchester City and that they are “close to agreeing a deal” and are wanting to bring the 20-year-old attacking midfielder to Hillsborough on a permanent deal.

Howson goes on to add that the youngster has been in the Owls sights for a while and that he fits the bill of what Garry Monk wants. The Wednesday manager is wanting to reshape the South Yorkshire outfit and City youngster fits the bill as the type of dynamic player he wants at his disposal.

He featured heavily for Manchester City’s Under-18s, making 43 appearances (4 goals/2 assists) before stepping up to the Under-23s and going on to make 18 appearances (1 goal/1 assist).

Stand corrected. Something in that one … https://t.co/cWIOMHZGQX — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 11, 2020

Sun reporter Alan Nixon (tweet – above) tweeted a couple of hours ago that there was ‘something’ in the talks that had been bubbling on Twitter this morning.

Youngster Dele-Bisharu has been at The Etihad since he was eight and is entering the last year of his contract with the Premier League giants. As with any youngster at a club such as the CItizens, finding a pathway to the first-team is often difficult with the path ahead blocked by a wealth of superstars.

Often the only way open to them is to seek football elsewhere and that seems to be the case here with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

Is Garry Monk right to start rebuilding with dynamic youth like Fisayo Dele-Bashiru?