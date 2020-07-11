Ipswich general manager Lee O’Neill refused to rule out the signing of ex-loanee Luke Garbutt when quizzed this week, and it has gotten the Portman Toad faithful all over excited.

Ipswich Town had, what could be described as a rather forgettable season, although in the early weeks Promotion looked a formality, even with some under-thinkers touting 100 points and 100 goals, the season stalled and eventually petered out, long before COVID-19 rang the bell for time.

Of the few bright spots in Ipswich’s worst campaign since the mid fifties, Luke Garbutt, 27, on a season loan from Everton proved to be one, the full-back-cum-winger looked comfortable and assured in any left-sided position, creating chances, weighing in with a handful of goals and, of course, defending when required too.

If Ipswich had been promoted, no one doubts that the first deal done would have been to secure Garbutt to the club, out of contract at Everton with a manager who doesn’t even know he exists

However, a wage befitting a Premier league asset (of around £27,000 p/w) is hard to match in the third tier of English football, and no doubt many Championship clubs will have noticed the showreel that has been Garbutts’ season. Financially Ipswich cannot compete, so the only hope is some sort fo clever bonus package and that Luke loved his time in Suffolk.

Elsewhere, Ipswich are continually linked with every available player, regardless of legitimacy. Bristol Rovers Striker Jonson Clarke-Harris is the latest name doing the rounds.

Push the boat out?