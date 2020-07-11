Leeds United will be in the market for a replacement centre-back once Ben White returns to Brighton and Hove Albion. White has been a colossus at the heart of the Whites defence and he will need replacing. Argentinian source Doble Amarillo said that replacement could be River Plate centre-back Lucas Martinez Quarta. It was reported that he would command a high fee of around €22m/£19.6m but TyC Sports says that he could be available much cheaper.

24-year-old Quarta graduated into River Plate’s first-team set-up from their Under-20s at the start of July 2016. He was just 20 years old then, and now has four seasons of top-tier experience under his belt.

Since his promotion, the Argentine, with Italian heritage, has gone on to make 95 appearances with River Plate (5 goals/3 assists). 64 of these (2 goals/1 assist) have been in Argentina’s Superliga competition. He has also gone on to make his international debut for Argentina, featuring in two friendly games against Chile and Mexico.

When news first broke, courtesy of Doble Amarillo, it was said that the central defender “is closely followed by Leeds of Marcelo Bielsa” and that his signing was seen as “a priority” by the Whites.

However, after committing to signing Helder Costa, albeit with staggered payments, and also in the market for converting loans to permanents for Illan Meslier and Jack Harrison, a £19.6m outlay for Martinez Quarta might not be tempting.

Yet, TyC Sports say that despite this €22m/£19.6m release clause might actually be redundant in light of the Coivd-19 pandemic. Commenting on this, the Argentine publication said: “in an adverse economic context due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, perhaps they [Leeds] could negotiate it for a lower value.”

There can be few questions that that 24-year-old Argentinian has the pedigree. He has won the Argentinean Cup three times, won the Copa America once and was a member of the 2018 River pLate squad that won the Supercopa and Copa Libertadores.

Would Lucas Martinez Quarta be a suitable fit at Leeds United?