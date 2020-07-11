Portsmouth are not ‘pursuing’ a move for Tranmere Rovers defender Manny Monthe at this stage, as per a report by the Portsmouth News.

Pompey have been linked with the centre-back in the past and rumours have resurfaced this week. However, Kenny Jackett’s side have poured cold water on the speculation.

The League One side are likely to be in the hunt for defenders this summer with Christian Burgess leaving and Sean Raggett going back to parent club Norwich City.

Monthe, who is 25 years old, could be the subject of a lot of interest over the coming months after Tranmere’s relegation to League Two.

The Cameroon-born man has impressed for the Whites over the past couple of seasons.

Monthe started his career at QPR and rose up through the youth ranks with the London side. He never made a senior appearance for the Hoops and left in 2014.

He subsequently dropped into non-league and had spells at Whitehawk, Tonbridge Angels, Heybridge Swifts, Hayes and Yeading United and Bath City before Forest Green Rovers snapped him up in 2016.

Monthe helped the Green gain promotion to the Football League in his first season at the club and stayed with them in League Two before switching to Tranmere two years ago.

He played a key role in the Merseyside club getting back-to-back promotions from the National League to League One.

His side may now face a battle to keep him this summer, though Portsmouth are not believed be interested at the moment.

In other Pompey news, their winger Ronan Curtis is on the radar of Brentford, as covered by The72.

