Swindon Town will be eager to replace last seasons’ top scorer Eoin Doyle, who has joined Bolton Wanderers. Here are five players the Robins could sign to replace him-

Sam Winnall- This would be an ambitious target as he may be holding out for a Championship move but he is a proven goal scorer in League One. The ex-Barnsley striker is leaving Sheffield Wednesday on a free transfer and will be weighing up his options.

Omar Bogle- He is a free agent after leaving Cardiff City after three years in Wales. The 6ft 3inc forward spent time out on loan at Peterborough United, Birmingham City, Portsmouth and ADO Den Haag during his time there.

Joe Mason- Swindon could look into bringing the 29-year-old to the County Ground to bolster their attacking options. The former Plymouth Argyle, Cardiff and Wolves man is a free agent after being released by fellow third tier side MK Dons last month.

Devante Cole- Doncaster Rovers only signed him in January but let him leave for nothing. He scored 22 goals in 94 games for Fleetwood Town in League One from 2016 to 2018 and has since had spells at Wigan Athletic, Burton Albion and Motherwell. Could Swindon hand him an opportunity?

Shay McCartan- He is a final striker the Robins could consider on a free transfer. Bradford City have let him go after three years at Valley Parade, one of which he spent on loan at Lincoln City. The Northern Ireland international may be a worth a look by Richie Wellens.

Will Swindon impress in League One?