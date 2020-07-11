Brighton and Hove Albion are set to sign Wigan Athletic midfielder Jensen Weir, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The Seagulls are poised to snap up the youngster for a fee of £500,000 this weekend.

Weir, who is 18 years old, is being sold by the Latics so they can pay their players for the rest of the season.

The midfielder is highly-rated and has also been the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. However, it is Graham Potter’s Brighton who are going to win the race for his signature.

Weir was born in Warrington and has risen up through the academy at Wigan. He was handed his senior debut at the age of just 15 in an EFL Trophy game in November 2017.

The England Under-18 international may not be the only player leaving the DW Stadium in the near future, with the likes of Antonee Robinson and Joe Gelhardt also believed to be attracting interest from elsewhere.

Wigan are currently battling to survive in the Championship and face a 12 point deduction at the end of the season. They boosted their hopes with a 1-0 win over QPR at the DW Stadium last time out.

Paul Cook’s side take on relegation rivals Barnsley today at Oakwell in what is a huge game at the bottom of the table.

In other Wigan news, their goalkeeper David Marshall is catching the eye of fellow second tier outfit Stoke City, as covered by The72.

