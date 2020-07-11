After the sad news of the passing of Norman Hunter and Trevor Cherry earlier this year, another sense of grief will be felt by football as news filters through that Leeds United legend Jack Charlton passed away on Friday evening.

#LUFC are deeply saddened to learn club legend Jack Charlton passed away last night at the age of 85 — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 11, 2020

Charlton was a one-club man, going on to make a record 773 appearances for the Whites. That is a record that is unlikely to be broken, one that will remain in perpetuity as belonging to Jack Charlton.

Alongside those record appearances for Leeds United, in a career at Elland Road spanning 21 years, Charlton was also a seasoned England international. He made 35 appearances for England, scoring six goals and appearing in the 1966 World Cup Final victory over Germany.

Jack Charlton was born in 1935 and brought up in Ashington, Northumberland. He was doing his national service in the Household Cavalry when his younger brother, Bobby, was signed on with Leeds’ bitter rivals Manchester United. He came from a family of football renown, being a nephew of the Milburns.

He joined Leeds United at the second time of asking, having turned down a trial at Elland Road when he was 15 to join his father working as a miner. After realising the harshness of the conditions, Charlton applied to join the police – turning that down when it clashed with his trial game for Leeds United.

The rest, as they say, is history. Charlton went on top become a mainstay of the most successful Leeds United side of all time. 773 appearances across all competitions will attest for that. His passing will leave a huge gap at Leeds United, one that will be impossible to fill.

It has also led to many fans pouring out their grief and offering condolences in the comments on Leeds United’s official tweet (above) of the sad news. Here are some of their comments.

Leeds United fans comment on the sad passing of club legend Jack Charlton

So sad. RIP Big Jack 🙏💙 — Debbie (@DebbieFishman08) July 11, 2020

A true legend of the game. — Mike Gore (@MikeGore2) July 11, 2020

RIP the great man. M O T — David Whitelock (@Tankuk) July 11, 2020

Sad times, Rest in piece Big Jack, hopefully we get over the line for you and give you the send off you deserve, that you all deserve #lufc — Dean smith (@smythy85) July 11, 2020

2020 has taken too many of our legends 🥺 RIP Jack 🙏🏽 — Gurj Sagoo (@judgeaknee) July 11, 2020

R. I. P big Jack Charlton 💔there’s going to be an awesome team in heaven — John cannon (@Johncan76690633) July 11, 2020

What a poignant picture. Two authentic legends …. R.I.P. – Sad day.. — Rob (@rob_brown8) July 11, 2020

Gutted. Took the wind right out of my sails has this. What a man. What a character.

RIP Big Jack 😥 #MOT — HungryDuck 💙💛🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@LUFCPATRIOT69) July 11, 2020

Heaven now has the best centre back partnership. Look after your mate Billy too Jack. Just a terrible year. RIP ‘Big Jack’ #lufc #legend — Gaz (@gazLUFC4) July 11, 2020

What a sad day. His impact in Ireland can never be underestimated — Tom McGarry (@TMcG84) July 11, 2020