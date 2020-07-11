Chelsea are in ‘pole position’ to land Stoke City’s Mohamed Sankoh, according to a report by Football Insider.

The teenager is being tipped for a very bright future in the game and is set to be lured to Stamford Bridge.

Sankoh, who is 16 years old, is a player Stoke are desperate to keep and the Championship side have offered him a new contract to stay at the Bet365 Stadium. However, it appears his heart is set on a move to the Premier League.

The youngster has also attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Celtic and Everton but Chelsea are poised to win the race for his signature.

The Blues’ boss Frank Lampard has hinted at more transfer dealings from his side, as per a report by the Express: “We have the good young players, we have had experienced players around them that have helped them this year, but we know there are little areas within the squad [we can improve] Some of that’s what we have already, some of that’s how we might look to recruit going forward.”

Losing Sankoh will be a blow to Stoke but there isn’t much the Potters can do with a Premier League club calling for him.

The Holland Under-17 international leaving would result in Stoke being paid a compensation fee.

Michael O’Neill’s side take on Birmingham City tomorrow and will be looking for all three points to help in their push for survival.

In other Stoke news, the Potters are keen on Wigan Athletic goalkeeper David Marshall and Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull, as covered by The72.

