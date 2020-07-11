Speaking to the club’s official website, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said his side will have to be at their very best if they want to defeat West Brom this afternoon.

This afternoon, Blackburn Rovers face West Brom and Ewood Park. Heading into the tie, Rovers sit in 10th with an outside chance of earning a spot in the top six. Tony Mowbray’s side are five points away from the play-offs at the time of writing with four games remaining.

As for their opponents, West Brom, they could strengthen their grip on a spot in the top two with a win over Blackburn. They sit four points ahead of Fulham – who defeated Cardiff City last night – with a game in hand.

Slaven Bilic’s side are one point away from Leeds United at the top of the table and could go top if the Whites fail to beat Swansea City on Sunday.

Ahead of this afternoon’s game, Mowbray spoke to Blackburn’s official website about West Brom. The Rovers boss picked out some of the Baggies’ key individuals, going on to say his side will need to have a “really good day” if they want to get the better of Bilic’s team. He said:

“West Brom have individuals who can hurt any team. At the top end of the pitch they have some really clever and nice footballers who can hurt you on any given day and moment.

“Whether that be through runs in behind, their individual talent to pick a pass, their ability to sit the defender on his backside and score.

“They have some high-quality players at the top end of the pitch,” Mowbray said, picking out Matheus Periera, Charlie Austin, Callum Robinson and Kamil Grosicki.

“They’re solid, have experienced player in midfield in [Romaine] Sawyers and [Jake] Livermore. They have [Kyle] Bartley at the back. They’re a team who know what they’re all about and they have the class up top who can make the difference.

“To beat them you’ll need to have a really good day. The plan is for everything to work out for us and click for us on Saturday because we know we can create the chances and cause them problems.”

How do you think this afternoon’s game will pan out? Will Blackburn Rovers be able to overcome a big task and secure all three points or will West Brom strengthen their grip on automatic promotion with a win? Or, will there be nothing to split the two sides? Have your say in the poll below.

How do you think Blackburn Rovers vs West Brom will end