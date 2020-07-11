Speaking to Kicker, Austrian midfielder Stefan Schwab – recently linked with Blackburn Rovers, QPR and Bristol City – has confirmed he currently has no contract but revealed he is still open to signing a new deal with Rapid Vienna.

As covered here on The72 earlier this week, Austrian midfielder Stefan Schwab is attracting Championship transfer interest. It has been claimed that Schwab is open to a move to England, with Blackburn Rovers, QPR and Bristol City among the sides said keen on the midfielder.

Now, amid links with a move to the Championship, Schwab has opened up on his contract situation.

Speaking with Kicker, Schwab confirmed that he currently has no contract but the idea of staying with Rapid appeals to him. With a child on the way, he says he concept of staying at a club for a long time like Paolo Maldini or Alessandro del Piero appeals to him. Schwab said:

“For me, it is just unusual. For the first time in my career, I have no contract. It feels challenging. There were no talks during the (global health crisis), but it was signalled that I wanted to continue (at Rapid Vienna). Now we’re talking again.

“Rapid is the biggest club in Austria with a great fanbase. Basically, I don’t want to jump into a new adventure. But: As a free transfer player, you also deal with other things. Now I hope that our son will be born healthy and that I can make a decision by the end of July.

“As a young guy I really liked the players who were with a club for a long time. I looked at Italy: [Alessandro] del Piero, [Paolo] Maldini, [Javier] Zanetti. That impresses me!”

With Rapid Vienna, Schwab has netted nine goals and laid on 10 assi

sts in 32 appearances in all competitions. Schwab is the captain of Rapid and has been with the club since 2014 when he signed from Admira Wacker.

In total, the midfielder has notched up 251 appearances for the club, scoring an impressive 51 goals and laying on 51 assists in the process.

With Schwab’s future up in the air, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out this summer.

