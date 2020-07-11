Bolton Wanderers are a side who were effectively relegated from League AOne effort they had eve kicked a ball last season. Financial irregularities had seen them relegated from the Championship with a -15 point start to their League One campaign.

Starting from that far back meant that they were always going to be up against it in an attempt to claw back the deficit that they were facing. As it was, they were unsuccessful and face next season in League Two.

They’ve already made inroads to redress this situation by bring in Swindon’s 25-hotshot striker Erin Doyle on a three-year deal. Doyle alone won’t be enough to guarantee Bolton promotion next May; it will go a long way towards that, though. No, other reinforcements will be needed and Sun journalist Alan Nixon puts forward two probable Bolton signings in response to a question posed of him on Twitter:

Couple been named. Devitt a possible. Spearing a maybe. https://t.co/xt09JTD9dO — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 10, 2020

The two players that Nixon refers to in his tweeted response are Jamie Devitt and Jay Spearing. Both players would add a touch of class to a Bolton squad in League Two.

Jamie Devitt: Dublin-born 30-year-old attacking midfielder Devitt has featured for 11 clubs since making his breakthrough at Hull City. He is currently at League One Blackpool but spent last season on loan at Bradford City in League Two this season. He made just five League Two appearances and one EFL Cup appearance for the Bantams whilst there on loan.

Jay Spearing: Spearing, like Devitt, was on the books at Blackpool last season. He left them after being unable to agree to contract terms on a new deal. The 31-year-old defensive midfielder made 30 appearances for the Tangerines in League One, scoring two goals and providing one assist. Should Bolton snap him up, it will be a second spell at the club after the Trotters paid around £1.4m to sign him from Liverpool back in August 2009. It might be a difficult signing to make, Spearing is said not to favour a drop to League Two football.

