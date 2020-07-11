Speaking to the club’s official website, Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber has said his side “have to win” against Wigan Athletic when they face later today.

Barnsley and Wigan Athletic face off in a massive game at the bottom of the Championship this afternoon. As it stands, Barnsley sit bottom of the table after Luton Town’s crucial win over Huddersfield Town.

The Tykes are four points away from safety, with Stoke City sitting in 21st. A win could see them climb to 22nd, potentially putting them within one point of safety if results go their way.

Barnsley’s opponents Wigan will also be hunting three points today. The Latics’ administration leaves them in uncertainty regarding their league position, with a 12-point deduction looming over their heads that could potentially undo all their hard work in 2020.

Ahead of the game, Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber spoke to the club’s official website. Struber moved to confirm his side is ready for the fight as they look to secure a crucial three points. He said:

“Everyone is ready, we’re healthy. We’re all set from the fitness side, my players are ready to fight once again this Saturday.

“We have played with big resilience, particularly my central defenders like Sole (Michael Sollbauer) and Mads (Andersen). But they look forward to that, they want the fight. They can perform in every single game. My captain Alex Mowatt can play a special game each time, he’s in a real fighting mood.

“I have full trust in all of my players to give their all for us on Saturday.”

Struber went on to add that today’s game is one of their most important all season. He insisted his side must win against Wigan if they want to boost their chances of survival.

“This is a game we have to win,” Struber added.

“It’s maybe the most important game of the season. We can’t pretend otherwise. But we have the quality. A big opponent, a big game, and hopefully a big performance getting us a big win.”

