According to a report from France Football, Nottingham Forest are “very interested” in signing FC Chambly’s 22-year-old defender Oumar Gonzalez.

Earlier this summer, we covered reports here on The72 claiming that Nottingham Forest were interested in signing FC Chambly’s young defender Oumar Gonzalez.

Now, with the summer transfer window nearing, an update regarding Gonzales has emerged. It has been claimed by France Football that Nottingham Forest are “very interested” in bringing Gonzalez to the City Ground this summer.

Gonzalez, 22, has been with Chambly for almost a whole year now. He joined the club last summer after his release from FC Metz. Since signing, Gonzalez has played in 22 games across all competitions, scoring one goal and laying on one assist in the process.

Gonzalez is comfortable on the ball and is said to have developed well since his departure from Metz. His deal with the club expires next summer so Chambly could look to cash in to avoid losing him for nothing at the end of next season. If Chambly do opt to sell Gonzalez this summer, it is added that FC Metz would receive a percentage of the fee.

It awaits to be seen if Nottingham Forest do look to bring Gonzalez to England this summer. Given their reported level of interest, it will be interesting to see if Forest look to bring the Cameroonian youngster into their senior plans or if they send him on loan to pick up more experience.

