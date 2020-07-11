Speaking to Sky Sports, Fulham boss Scott Parker has praised his side for a job well done after they secured three points with a 2-0 win over Cardiff City on Friday night.

Fulham mathematically secured a place in the play-offs and kept alive their hopes of automatic promotion on Friday night thanks to a 2-0 win over play-off hunting Cardiff City.

The returning Aleksandar Mitrovic won Fulham a penalty shortly after the half-hour mark and he proceeded to pick himself up and fire home the Cottagers’ first of the game.

Josh Onomah doubled Fulham’s lead with 66 minutes on the clock. The former Spurs youngster found the bottom corner after an impressive Fulham move.

The win sees Fulham climb to third, sitting one point ahead of Brentford who have a game in hand. Scott Parker’s side are four points away from 2nd placed West Brom, keeping their faint hopes of automatic promotion alive.

As for Cardiff, the defeat dents their hopes of a top-six spot. The Bluebirds remain in 6th but only by one point, with rivals Swansea City leading the chasing pack who all have a game in hand.

After the match, Parker spoke to Sky Sports to reflect on a job well done by his side. He said:

“Three points is key at this moment in the season and a third clean sheet on the bounce. When you play against a team like Cardiff you’re going to get put under extreme pressure. At times the ball gets put in the right areas and it becomes a bit of an onslaught.

“You have to defend your box very well and I thought we defended set plays and we limited them to a lot of long balls and second balls, which we dealt with very well. I would have like to have been better on the ball, but the message again was a clean sheet and job done.”

Fulham fans, with the Cardiff victory making it four wins in a row, do you think you can sneak into the top two before the end of the season? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

