London News Online has reported that Charlton Athletic have offered young star Alfie Doughty – who was wanted by Fulham in January – a new contract.

After a breakout campaign with Charlton Athletic, youngster Alfie Doughty will be looking forward to building on a strong debut campaign next season. Now, an update on his future has emerged.

Fulham were interested in signing Doughty from Charlton Athletic in the January transfer window but the club opted against cashing in on the youngster.

Now, it has been revealed by London News Online that Charlton have offered Doughty a new contract to extend his stay at The Valley and fend off any potential transfer interest. Doughty’s current deal still has a year left to run on it after a clause in his deal was activated by Charlton.

The 20-year-old has featured heavily for Lee Bowyer’s side this season, He initially headed out on loan with Bromley but his spell with the National League club was cut short as he was needed back at The Valley amid the Addicks’ injury crisis.

Since then, Doughty has gone on to play in 26 games across all competitions. In the process, he has netted one goal and laid on two assists.

He has mainly played out on the left-hand side, filling in at left wing-back despite his favoured position being slightly further forward. Doughty has also filled in at either central or defensive midfield at times, displaying his versatility.

Now, with a new deal on the table, Charlton fans will be hoping to see Doughty put pen to paper on a new contract to commit his future to the club.

