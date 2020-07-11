Speaking to the club’s official website, Luton Town manager Nathan Jones has heaped praise on his side for their “wonderful performance” in a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

Luton Town’s Friday night win over Huddersfield Town has boosted their hopes of survival massively. The Hatters defeated their fellow relegation candidates 2-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Captain Sonny Bradley headed home James Bree’s corner in the early stages of the second half to put Luton Town ahead. With 19 minutes remaining, Jones’ side doubled their lead as Elliott Lee fired home a second.

The win sees Luton climb off the bottom and into 23rd place, two points away from safety. Huddersfield fall to within two points of the drop, with Danny Cowley’s side currently sitting in 19th.

After the game, Nathan Jones spoke to Luton Town’s official website to heap praise on his players. He was left proud by his side’s “wonderful performance”, picking out goalscorer Lee and Andrew Shinnie for their performances despite a lack of minutes. He said:

“It was a wonderful, wonderful performance. To be honest with you, apart from the Reading result which is totally out of character, that’s how we’ve been in recent weeks.

“I thought we were magnificent tonight, tactically we were brilliant. They came out of the blocks and they really tried to press us. We weathered that and we played through it. We were the more dangerous side, I’ve got to be honest.

“First half we had some opportunities where a little bit more composure could have caused them problems. But we scored early in the second with the set play and I don’t think they troubled us. The goalkeeper didn’t have had a shot to save. I thought defensively we were excellent and structurally we were good. They gave me a huge, huge shift.

“There are some people in there that haven’t played. Elliot Lee has hardly played. Andrew Shinnie has hardly played and to give me that shift, I was so proud of them.

“We’ve had to use the squad. We said it was going to be so important. I know this group, I know what they give me. There is a few in the group that I don’t know, but I’m getting to know. It’s such a good group, and it’s such a pleasurable group to work with.

“Ever since I came to Luton I have enjoyed my job and since I’ve returned now, nothing has changed. It’s a big win for us that and it keeps us in the hunt.”

