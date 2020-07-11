Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said the club would not be able to afford Manchester City defender Tosin Adarabioyo “in a million years”, admitting a return deal is unlikely.

Manchester City’s young centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo has been a fixture in Blackburn Rovers’ starting 11 this season. The defender joined Rovers on loan last summer to allow him to pick up more experience of senior football and he has done just that.

Across all competitions, Adarabioyo has played in 33 games, scoring three goals and laying on one assist in the process. He has been one of Tony Mowbray’s first-choice centre-backs, starting in every game since December 29th.

Now, with his loan spell nearing an end, Mowbray has opened up on their stance regarding Adarabioyo. Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, the Blackburn Rovers boss said the club would not be able to afford a permanent deal for the defender, saying that it would take a “huge favour” from Man City to bring him back. He said:

“Ultimately, we couldn’t afford him, that’s the first part of the question. This is why this loan system is really good because not in a million years could we afford Tosin Adarabioyo.

“We’ll wait and see. But I’m not thinking sat here that Tosin will be starting next season with us. Unless Man City do us a huge favour, of course, I’m not sure that will be the case.

“First and foremost, for his career, him and his advisors would expect him to be moving on to try and nail down his career in the Premier League.

“Whether that’s with Manchester City, and that’s not for me to say. From our perspective, we’d love to do something with him. At this moment I don’t know Manchester City’s plans.”

It will be interesting to see how Adarabioyo’s situation with Manchester City pans out this summer. He is one of their star youngsters so it awaits to be seen if they look to send him on loan again or if Pep Guardiola looks to blood him into the first-team.

