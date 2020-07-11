According to a report from Football Insider, Swansea City and Huddersfield Town are behind Aberdeen in the chase for Gillingham’s out of contract striker Mikael Mandron.

Mikael Mandron’s future with Gillingham still remains unclear. Last month, it was confirmed that the Gills wanted the striker to remain at the Priestfield Stadium but with his contract up, a final decision is yet to be made.

Now, it has emerged that Mandron is attracting transfer interest from elsewhere. The Scottish striker is reportedly on the radar of Scottish Premiership outfit Aberdeen, who are said to be in the lead in the race for Mandron’s signature.

Championship duo Swansea City and Huddersfield Town have both been linked with Mandron as well, but they are behind the Dons in the battle.

Football Insider writes that a departure from Gillingham is looking increasingly likely for Mandron. Should he leave the League One side, it seems that he won’t be short of options.

Mandron netted six goals and laid on two assists across all competitions for Gillingham in the 2019/20 campaign, playing in 28 games.

After coming through the Sunderland academy, Mandron left to join Eastleigh on a free transfer in 2016. Since then, he has worked his way back up the football league ladder, spending six months with Wigan Athletic before joining Colchester United, where Mandron netted 12 goals and laid on nine assists in 95 games.

With sides claimed to be queuing up for Mandron, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out this summer.

