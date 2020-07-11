For Luton Town, any points are vital at this stage of the season. They travelled north today to face Huddersfield Town. Town were a Premier League side only two seasons ago and today’s game showed just how far the Hatters had come in such a short time.

Despite being on the end of an absolute, 5-0 shellacking two games ago against Reading and battling to a 1-1 draw against fellow relegation rivals Barnsley, the Hatters were still in with a good shout of avoiding relegation. However, despite inconsistencies of their own, Huddersfield are no pushovers.

That’s how it proved to be in a very tight first-half with neither side able to break the deadlock. However, with points at a premium at this stage of the season and with relegation a real possibility, it was Luton who struck the first blow with Sonny Bradley (49′) finishing off James Bree’s assist. That slender lead was stretched with a second goal courtesy of Elliott Lee (71′) which not only gave Luton the three points and a vital win but now has others nervously glancing over their shoulders.

It was a result that also went down well with Luton Town fans, as you’d expect, over on Twitter. Here’s how Luton Town themselves posted news of the win:

This is what Luton Town fans had to say to the jubilant tweet from the club:

Never. Give. Up. 👏👏👏 We’re all behind you #COYH — Luton Council (@lutoncouncil) July 10, 2020

Get in great result!!! — Tom Deacon (@TomDeacon10) July 10, 2020

Never stop believing bro! 🤜🏽🤛🏽🧡 — Ottilie Quince (@OttilieQ) July 10, 2020

11 lions 1 big heart. COYH — GS ……….. ⚽️ LTFC ⚽️ (@G_S_ELITE) July 10, 2020

Fantastic result, were still fighting! Whatever happens NJ has gave us a fighting chance when it didn’t look possible! 3 cup finals left and we have to now take this result/positivity into them! COYH! — Michael Russell (@MichaelRuss1987) July 10, 2020

Credit to Nathan Jones. Amazing performance tactically. Keep believing — Mark Hillyard (@Markhillyard8) July 10, 2020

This wasn’t just a case of fans commenting on the Hatters official tweet, Luton Town fans were also taking to their own feeds in celebration. Here are some of the things they had to say.

Don’t write off Luton just yet #LTFC — Plents (@DICKPLENTY) July 10, 2020

Luton on the whole have done what is required. Picking up points. Granted there has been the odd poor performance. Need the added bit of luck of results of other teams going our way. As long as we control the controllables and win the final 3 we stand a chance #LTFC #COYH — Darryl Mollart (@mollart4) July 10, 2020

@LutonTown the fat lady has been told to ‘do one’. “Here’s your taxi fare.” — LTFC Block F (@LTFCblockF) July 10, 2020

Such a great feeling after that match. But as per with #LTFC I’m scared to believe… who’s choosing to risk it? 😁 #COYH — Matt Harwood (@consultmatt) July 10, 2020

The best thing about coming back into twitter is the feeling when Luton win. All as one. Love it 🧡 — Jason (@JasonLTFC) July 10, 2020

Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley. Harry Cornick (Luton Town) battles for possession with Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield) General view of play as Luton Town attack. General view of play with Huddersfield on the attack. Elliott Lee scores Luton's second goal of the game. Huddersfield Town players dejected as Elliott Lee celebrates. Emile Smith Rowe, on loan from Arsenal, tries to get Huddersfield moving. Previous Next

Where will Luton Town be playing their football next season?