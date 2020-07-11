For Luton Town, any points are vital at this stage of the season. They travelled north today to face Huddersfield Town. Town were a Premier League side only two seasons ago and today’s game showed just how far the Hatters had come in such a short time.

Despite being on the end of an absolute, 5-0 shellacking two games ago against Reading and battling to a 1-1 draw against fellow relegation rivals Barnsley, the Hatters were still in with a good shout of avoiding relegation. However, despite inconsistencies of their own, Huddersfield are no pushovers.

That’s how it proved to be in a very tight first-half with neither side able to break the deadlock. However, with points at a premium at this stage of the season and with relegation a real possibility, it was Luton who struck the first blow with Sonny Bradley (49′) finishing off James Bree’s assist. That slender lead was stretched with a second goal courtesy of Elliott Lee (71′) which not only gave Luton the three points and a vital win but now has others nervously glancing over their shoulders.

 

It was a result that also went down well with Luton Town fans, as you'd expect, over on Twitter.

This is what Luton Town fans had to say to the jubilant tweet from the club:

This wasn’t just a case of fans commenting on the Hatters official tweet, Luton Town fans were also taking to their own feeds in celebration. Here are some of the things they had to say.

