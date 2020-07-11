According to a report from The Scottish Sun, Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove – who was linked with Derby County, Stoke City and Middlesbrough in January – has turned down a move to Ligue 2 side Guingamp.

In the January transfer window, Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove was heavily linked with a move to the Championship. As covered here on The72, reports claimed second-tier trio Derby County, Stoke City and Middlesbrough were all interested in signing Cosgrove in January.

Now, it has emerged that Cosgrove is attracting transfer interest once again. Ligue 2 outfit Guingamp have reportedly made a bid of £2.7m. The upfront fee would be £2.4m, including £300k in add-ons. However, Cosgrove has turned down the chance to move to France in favour of a stay with Aberdeen.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes was reportedly ready to accept the offer and cash in on Cosgrove this summer. However, with the striker revealing his stance, Guingamp’s hopes of bringing Cosgrove have dwindled.

As a youngster, Cosgrove spent time in the academies of Everton and Wigan Athletic. He appeared once for the Latics’ senior side before departing in 2017 to sign for Carlisle United.

After a short stint with Carlisle, Cosgrove made the move to Aberdeen in January 2018. Since then, he has gone on to score 44 goals and lay on eight assists in 88 appearances.

With Cosgrove turning down a move to France, it will be interesting to see if any of the clubs linked with the Aberdeen man in January look to reignite their interest in the striker.

