Eoin Doyle started out his last campaign at Bradford City, went on loan to Swindon (where he scored a hatful), went back to the Bantams before going back to Swindon on a permanent deal (scored some more). Indeed, across last season in League Two, Doyle scored 25 goals and was largely responsible for gaining Swindon promotion to League One.

✍️🏻 Bolton Wanderers is delighted to confirm the signing of 𝗘𝗼𝗶𝗻 𝗗𝗼𝘆𝗹𝗲 on a three-year deal. ⚪️ Welcome to Bolton, @eoindoyle88! 🔵 Read more 👉🏻 https://t.co/9CzgTkiVSU.#BWFC 🐘🏰 — Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) July 10, 2020

Now, as that tweet (above) shows, Doyle has chosen not to move up to League One with Swindon but will, instead, stay in League Two with newly-relegated Bolton Wanderers. It might have been announced today, but Swindon boss Richie Wellens said yesterday that it was coming.

Suffering from a -15 start, the Trotters were never likely to overtake that deficit and claw their way to safety. In a way, relegation was pretty much nailed-on from day one. Still, relegated to League Two, Bolton Wanderers would have been a force to be reckoned with; having Doyle in the side increases that threat.

Doyle’s scoring record from last season should stand him in good stead to repeat the feat next season with Bolton. It is something he is looking forward to according to his comments on the Trotters website. Commenting on this the Dublin native said: ‘’With the size of the club, it shouldn’t be down here in League Two, but it is. Hopefully, I can play a big role, score goals and help the club get back up the leagues.”

His pedigree should almost guarantee that for Ian Evatt’s side. Bolton play a similar style to what Swindon played. If they continue to do that, you might not be too surprised to see Bolton promoted next May and Eoin Doyle with another 20+ goal haul to his name.

