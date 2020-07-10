As exciting as it is at the top of the Sky Bet Championship, it is nerve-fraying at the bottom with a relegation fight that just seems to drag more sides in every week. From Luton in 24th place on 41 points, there are just five points (or two wins) to Charlton on 20th. Scrap that, Wigan in 15th must also be worried as well.

Even though the Latics are pretty much ‘safe’ on 53 points, their 12-point deduction for going into administration drags then right back into what is a dog-eat-dog fight for Championship survival this season. Of course, Wigan’s deduction this season will only be actioned should the Latics avoid relegation.

Should this happen, the Lancastrians will have 12 points deducted from whatever their finishing total is in four games time. Whichever way you look at the table, whatever interpretation or spin you put on things – Wigan effectively have 41 points at the moment and that puts them next-bottom and below tomorrow’s opponents, Barnsley.

It’s an action-packed weekend of fixtures for sides in/around the dropzone in the Championship. Luton are currently drawing against Huddersfield who themselves are only three points ahead of 22nd place Hull City who have 45 points. Wigan are effectively four points worse off than Hull with the 12-point penalty hanging over them.

It is Hull who Wigan must look at at the moment; or whoever ends up in 22nd place after each round of games. Should Hull City beat Millwall tomorrow then Stoke (46 points) are the new target for Wigan. Stoke were humbled at Elland Road last night and were on the end of a 5-0 thrashing. They still have Brentford to play, as well.

At the moment though, Wigan have four points to make up to draw level with Hull City and there are only 12 points left on offer. That’s why tomorrow’s 23rd vs 15th, Barnsley vs Wigan game is a real relegation battle and one that involves not only the two sides involved.

Will Wigan survive the drop or are they destined to fall through the trapdoor?