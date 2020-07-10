According to Polish source Sportoefakty, Manchester United and Southampton are two big clubs showing interest in Lech Poznan winger Kamil Jozwiak. This interest would surely dispel any hopes that Derby County had after Polsat Sport said the Rams had shown interest in the 22-year-old during the January transfer window.

Polsat Sport said back in January that it was Jozwiak’s preference to play in English football over the MLS and that Derby were one of the clubs interested in taking him for a fee of around €3 million.

That was January and the one-cap Poland international has heavily featured in an Ekstraklasa season with Poznan, making 32 appearances for the top-tier side. Over those league games, he scored 7 goals and provided 4 assists.

However, in a Sportowefakty article authored by Marek Wawrzynowski, Manchester United and Southampton are two English clubs amongst a host of continental sides who have been said to have checked the youngster out.

Joining Manchester United and Southampton are German sides SC Freiburg, Werder Bremen and FC Augsburg as well as Belgian side Anderlecht. All the above sides were accredited as having scouts observing a recent game between Lech Poznan and Legia Warsaw.

The game itself ended in a 2-1 win for Lech Poznan and Jozwiak put in a performance that must have caught the attention of those scouts who were present. He scored one goal and added an assist for the other.

The fact that scouts from six top-tier sides were present surely means one thing in that Derby’s interest in the 22-year-old wideman is surely scuppered.

Will Derby be able to put together a run good enough to reach the CHampionship playoff picture?