Nathan Jones’s popularity as the Luton Town head coach has dropped over the last week.

This is Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 2, Nathan Jones received an approval rating of +86. This was after he was approved by 72% of Barnsley fans with 22% of fans disapproving of him. 6% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 3’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 72% (-14)

Disapprove: 22% (+13)

Don’t Know: 6% (0)

Net Approval Rating: +50 (-27)

As you can see, Nathan Jones’s popularity as the head coach has dropped over the last week. This is the first time his popularity has dropped since we started doing this series after he saw a small rise in his popularity last week. He is still rather popular with the Hatters fans, something which would have been seen as surprising considering how controversial his return to Kenilworth Road, but the sudden drop will be alarming. That said, it isn’t surprising considering they lost 5-0 to Reading this week.

During the time this poll was taking responses, Luton drew 1-1 with Barnsley.

Below is the full net approval rating results since Week 1.

Week 1: +72

Week 2: +77

Week 3: +50

Do you agree with Nathan Jones's approval rating?