Gerhard Struber’s popularity as the Barnsley manager dramatically dropped over the last week.

This is Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 2, Gerhard Struber received an approval rating of +90. This was after he was approved by 93% of Barnsley fans with 3% of fans disapproving of him. 3% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 3’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 59% (-34)

Disapprove: 41% (+38)

Don’t Know: 0% (-3)

Net Approval Rating: +18 (-72)

As you can see, Gerhard Struber’s popularity as the Barnsley head coach has dramatically stopped over the last week. It is one of the biggest drops in popularity we have seen this week though his Net Approval Rating was so high before, he is still approved of. However, he is now nearing being disapproved of as the head coach so if he has a week of poor results, he may end up having a negative Net Approval Rating next week.

During the time this poll was taking responses, Barnsley drew 1-1 with Luton Town.

Below is the full net approval rating results since Week 1.

Week 1: +78

Week 2: +90

Week 3: +18

Do you agree with Gerhard Struber's approval rating?