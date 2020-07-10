Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock’s popularity has dropped to its lowest level since we started doing this series.

This is Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 2, Neil Warnock received an approval rating of +92. This was after he was approved by 96% of Middlesbrough fans with 4% of fans disapproving of him. 0% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 3’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 77% (-19)

Disapprove: 19% (+15)

Don’t Know: 5% (+5)

Net Approval Rating: +58 (-34)

As you can see, the popularity of Neil Warnock as Middlesbrough head coach dropped over the last week. Warnock’s reign as their manager started at the same time we started doing these polls so we can comfortably say that this is the least popular that Warnock has been since he took the role. This is down due to some recent poor results such as losses to relegation rival Hull City and QPR which dragged them back into the relegation battle.

During the time this poll was taking responses, Middlesbrough beat Millwall 2-0.

Below is the full net approval rating results since Week 1.

Week 1: +75

Week 2: +92

Week 3: +58

Do you agree with Neil Warnock's approval rating?