Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has issued a promotion claim involving Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion and insists they both deserve to win promotion as reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Leeds currently top the Championship table with West Brom in second place and just one point behind them. Both sides have been in the top two places since September and Warnock believes they will both finish the job and reach the top-flight.

“I do hope that Leeds and West Brom go up if I’m honest,” said the Middlesbrough manager. “They have had the breakdowns when they have looked so confident over the years, they’ve hit a brick wall.”

“I think last night was a vital win against Stoke, I think they can relax a little bit now and try and get over the line that way.”

“Like I say before lockdown I thought they were the best two teams and don’t want it to knock them away.”

“I think they deserve to be in the top flight next year and then it will be interesting to see who accompanies them.”

Leeds thrashed relegation-threatened Stoke City 5-0 on Thursday evening following on from West Brom dominating a Derby County side and prevailing 2-0 winners on Wednesday.

Leeds will now travel to Swansea City on Sunday with West Brom visiting Blackburn Rovers on Saturday with both sides looking to cement their place in the automatic promotion spots.

Brentford are still five points behind the Baggies and six points behind Leeds going into the remaining four games and it will be a tall order for the Bees to catch the top two at this stage.

