Speaking to Football Insider, former Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton has tipped Celtic to sign Swansea City loan star Freddie Woodman this summer.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has starred for Swansea City this season. He joined the Swans on loan last summer and has been a fixture in Steve Cooper’s starting 11.

His form with the Swans has seen speculation grow surrounding his future at Newcastle. Woodman has made no secret of how much he has enjoyed his time at Swansea, saying he would love to extend his stay there – as covered here on The72.

Scottish Champions Celtic have also been linked and now, retired defender Alan Hutton has commented on Woodman’s situation. Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton tipped Woodman to follow a similar path to that of Fraser Forster. He said:

“It would be the same kind of path as Forster made so he’ll probably look at that, want a piece of that and understand how good the move was for him.

“He’s had a good season at Swansea, I think he’s done well, I think coming into this Celtic team at the moment, that’s maybe a little bit more risky with the lack of experience at such a high level.

“Possibly one for the future. They’re light defensively so it wouldn’t surprise me if they’re looking for a number one and a number two, so that could be one. He also knows the league – he’s been at Kilmarnock and Aberdeen – he knows the teams so that’s good for him as well.”

