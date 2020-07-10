According to local source The News, Portsmouth are going to have a struggle on their hands keeping hold of rated young stopper Alex Bass. The reason behind this is that Crystal Palace are waiting in the wings and ready to grab the 22-year-old.

The Huntingdon-born stopper came up through the ranks at south coast club Portsmouth and has started to make a name for himself in the first-team set up at Pompey, who narrowly failed in their bid for promotion to the Championship this season – losing on penalties in the play-off semi-final to Oxford United.

Before his big break this season, Bass saw loan spells away from Fratton Park at Salisbury (Aug 2016-Feb 2017) and Torquay United (July 2018-Dec 2018). That experience must have stood him in the thoughts of Kenny Jackett who gave him a solid run of games at the end of last season.

Bass featured in 15 League One games for Portsmouth last season and it is the form he showed in conceding just 10 goals, whilst keeping seven clean sheets that has likely drawn the attention of Crystal Palace.

The News write that Palace are interest in the youngster after his emergence this season and report that sources in south London “indicate talks are progressing over a multi-million pound move to the capital for the 22-year-old.”

The defeat to Oxford in the play-off semi-final looks like it could be his last game for Pompey what with such a level of interest as the Eagles are showing in him.

