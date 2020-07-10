According to a report from the Daily Mail, Championship pair Bristol City and Reading are keen on midfielder Beram Kayal, who is out of contract with Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

Experienced midfielder Beram Kayal will be available on a free transfer this summer. The Israeli international extended his stay until the end of the current season but is set to leave the AMEX once the campaign comes to an end.

Now, an update on his situation has emerged. It has been claimed that Kayal is attracting Championship transfer interest from Bristol City and Reading. The second-tier pair are reportedly among the sides interested in bringing Kayal in this summer, with a bargain deal available.

Not only are Bristol City and Reading interest, but German outfit Arminia Bielefeld and Turkish Super Lig team Sivasspor are also keen on signing Kayal this summer.

Kayal started his career in Israel with Maccabi Haifa before making the move to the UK with Scottish giants Celtic. The 32-year-old remained with Celtic for five years, playing in 132 games prior to join Brighton and Hove Albion in 2015.

Kayal has featured 131 times for the Seagulls but is yet to feature for the club in the 2019/20 campaign having spent the foray half of the season out on loan with Charlton Athletic. Kayal struggled with injuries during his time at The Valley before having his spell cut short in January.

Now, with Bristol City and Reading keen on signing Kayal, it will be interesting to see where the midfielder ends up after his Brighton deal comes to an end.

Is Kayal a player you would like to see join your club this summer?

