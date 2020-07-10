The Peterborough Telegraph has reported that Derby County will have to pay Peterborough United £1m if they win promotion as part of the 2018 deal for Jack Marriott.

In 2018, Derby County parted with £4m to bring striker Jack Marriott to Pride Park. The hotshot made the move to the Rams after a stunning campaign with Peterborough United. Marriott scored 33 goals in 56 games across all competitions in his single season with Posh, also providing five assists.

Now, it has been revealed that the club will receive an extra fee if Derby County can sneak into the play-off spots and win promotion to the Premier League this summer.

In the deal agreed to sign Marriott from Posh, a clause was included in the deal that would see the London Road club net £1m if Derby win promotion and Marriott plays a certain amount of games. Despite injury problems, Marriott has played enough games to warrant the extra payment.

Marriott looks set to miss the rest of the 2019/20 season after recovering from surgery on a groin injury. He has played in 34 games across all competitions, scoring three goals and laying on three assists for Phillip Cocu’s side.

In total, he has scored 17 goals and provided eight assists in 78 appearances across all competitions since signing for Derby County in 2018.

Peterborough United will be hoping Derby County are successful in their late charge for a spot in the play-offs and will be hoping they can go one better than last year and secure a place in the Premier League for the 2020/21 season.

